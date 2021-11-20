Does the Galaxy Watch 4 have ECG sensors?

Announced at Samsung Unpacked earlier in August, the Galaxy Watch 4 brings a flagship Android smartwatch experience to a starting price of $249. Since its first generation, the device has come a long way in providing health-related metrics. But at a reduced price, it wouldn't be shocking if Samsung decided to cut features, so does it have ECG sensors to record an electrocardiograph like its competitors? The answer to this question is, Yes, the Galaxy Watch 4 does have a sensor for ECG.

Recording an ECG is done via the BioActive sensor, which Samsung says is a combination of three units, two of which were responsible for measuring heart rate and electrical impedance, and a new third unit, which will calculate body composition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 is the Android-based wearable to get if you're looking for a device with a host of features at an affordable price.

What limitations does Galaxy Watch 4's ECG have?

While the Galaxy Watch 4 can analyze 2400 data points, its ECG function does have certain limitations, one which has a strict imposition and another which you can circumvent.

First, as mentioned earlier, the ECG function is limited to working with Galaxy Smartphones only and not with devices from other OEMs (although XDA Member Dante63 does have a workaround, detailed by XDA Developers). And second, the ECG is only meant for users over 21 years old, although you can overcome this restriction by entering an incorrect age.

In what countries is Galaxy Watch 4's ECG function available?

Samsung's ECG function works via its Galaxy Health Monitor application which is now available in 32 countries listed below.

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Chile

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UAE

UK

