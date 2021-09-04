Samsung has unveiled its brand new Galaxy smartwatch lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The new Galaxy Watch 4 series is available in two different models, one aimed at those who like a minimalistic look, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is for those who prefer a traditional wristwatch look. We’ll take a closer look at the hardware specifications and see if the new watches have a built-in camera.

Samsung also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable flagships at the event. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable foldable Samsung device yet, starting at $999. We have a list of the best Z Flip 3 cases and collected some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals if you haven’t ordered it yet.

There will be four models available — a 40mm and 44mm Watch 4, and a 42mm and 46mm Watch 4 Classic. The new smartwatches come with Samsung’s own 5nm chipset with 1.5GB of memory and 16GB of storage. The processor that powers the watches provides 20% faster CPU, 50% more memory, and 10x better GPU performance.

The new watch series also come with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that combines three sensors into one compact unit, offering more features in a compact design. The new sensor can track your optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (PPG, ECG, BIA). Availability of these new features and sensors will depend on your region, so we recommend you check it before purchase.

The new generation of smartwatches have a lot of new and exciting hardware improvements and upgrades over their predecessors. However, none of the Galaxy Watch 4 watches have a built-in camera. Samsung had cameras in some of its first smartwatches, but it quickly gave up on the idea as it wasn’t beneficial, and people didn’t seem to want to use it to take photos.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 series is available now, and you can get your hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 starting at $249.99, or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $349.99. In case you want to customize your device, we already have a collection of the best bands for your new Galaxy Watch 4, and have also compared it with the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers the latest features from Samsung, and it comes with new sensors, activity, and health tracking features. It’s also the first smartwatch to run the latest unified Wear OS system. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers the same features as the standard Galaxy Watch 4, but comes in a more traditional design and the beloved rotating bezel.

