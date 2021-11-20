Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have ANC?

Amongst the host of accessories sold for their smartphones, the latest addition to Samsung's audio lineup is the Galaxy Buds 2. These replace the Galaxy Buds Plus and sit alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live. So do this pair of earbuds have some feature parity with its more expensive brethren and share features like ANC?

The answer is, Yes. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 does feature Active Noise Cancellation. The Korean OEM claims the earbuds can cut background noises by up to 98 percent, improving a user's listening experience. An earbud fit test built into the Galaxy Wearable also plays a role in ensuring better audio quality.

Now, using ANC does affect the battery life of the earbuds. With the feature turned on, users can expect up to five hours of listening on a single charge, and the case provides an additional 15 hours. When ANC isn't active, the time between charges increases to seven hours, and the case also becomes capable of adding 22 hours.

To tell you a little more about the earbuds, they use a two-way speaker setup, whose audio profile you can customize with the options built into the companion application. They're available in four color options, Black, White, Lavender, and Olive, with a white case whose interior is color-matched with the buds and has a retail price of $149.99.

To make the most of every feature Galaxy Buds 2 has to offer, you will need a Galaxy Series smartphone, and if you're looking to get one, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an option worth considering. Thus, make sure to check out Jaime Rivera's one-month later review on Pocketnow to see why he feels this folding phone is an option worth considering for mainstream users. And if you think it's worth a shot, make sure to check out our deals and cases compilation for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.