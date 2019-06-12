DJI unveils RoboMaster S1, the company’s first ground-based robot

We developed the RoboMaster S1 with the next generation of innovators in mind, making robotics and programming not just more accessible but also an entertaining and academic experience — Frank Wang, DJI’s Founder & CEO

The S1 aims to offer new users an introduction to AI, engineering, and robotics. It features 31 sensors to guide it through the world around it, of which six are dedicated for its competition mode for detecting hits and impact.

A RoboMaster companion app will help users program and guide the robot, and, with a first person camera installed on the S1, users will be able to see its stream on the app. With machine vision and its camera, the S1 is able to recognize and respond to sounds, identify objects, and communicate with other S1 robots.

Recognition functions include line follow, vision marker recognition, follow mode, clap recognition, gesture recognition, and S1 recognition. Of course, more advanced users can code their own functions in Scratch 3.0 or Python.

Retailing at $499, the RoboMaster S1 will be available starting June 12, online from DJI.