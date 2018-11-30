No need to stabilize your phone with the DJI Osmo Pocket all-in-one 4K gimbal

DJI’s line of gimbals were the first to bring professional-level videography tools to the masses. The popular Osmo Mobile and its sequel helped it become more than just a “drone company” to the average consumer.

While the manufacturer has made gimbals with integrated cameras, they haven’t been as small and portable as the new DJI Osmo Pocket — a 4-inch tall 4K camera stabilized on three axes. Video is recorded at up to 60fps and 100Mbps with an optimal two-hour battery life with continuous shooting at 30fps. A universal Lighting/USB-C port allows phones to attach to the Osmo and act as a monitor.

Software allows the camera to track subjects and faces or to follow the user’s head movements. Users can also set static or moving time lapse recordings. There are pre-loaded editing elements like a music library and effects for quickly-made movies and professional settings, too.

Accessories are available to extend the reach of the gimbal, connect to external audio sources or make the Osmo waterproof.

The Osmo Pocket costs $349. Pre-orders are active now with first shipments promised for December 15.