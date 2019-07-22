Accessories

This portable gimbal is perfect for capturing 4K footage — now under $350

Capturing premium quality footage while on the road often meant lugging around heavy equipment. With the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal with 4K Camera, you can record ultra-high definition videos while taking up minimal luggage space. Best of all, it’s very affordable at under $350!

The DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal with 4K Camera is the future of capturing 4K footage anywhere, anytime. At only 4.1 oz, this device is extremely lightweight and portable. The revolutionary technology allows you to utilize intelligent functions such as Active Track, FaceTrack, and Motionlapse.

Get your DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal with 4K Camera today for just $349!

 

DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal with 4K Camera – $349

by Christopher Jin

