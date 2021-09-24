DJI is rumored to launch a significantly improved Mavic 3 Pro drone sometime in November. The manual of the upcoming drone is leaked on Twitter, revealing the launch price, release date, the camera specifications, and even the much longer flight time and range.

A typical drone nowadays from DJI can fly for about 20-30 minutes, and then it requires the batteries to be either recharged or swapped to fully charged ones. This of course is a tedious task, as the drone always has to return to its owner before any of these tasks can be completed. The new DJI Mavic 3 Pro is rumored to last up to 46 minutes of flight time (via DroneDJ), which would bring an entirely new experience to drone enthusiasts and casual flyers. It’s worth noting that the 46-minute flight is based on no wind, and flying at 15.5 mph (25kph).

The Mavic 3 Pro will weigh 920 grams (vs 907g on Mavic 2 Pro), and come equipped with both a wide-angle camera and zoom lens. It’ll have a Four Thirds sensor behind its 24mm f/2.8-f/11 camera and also have a telephoto lens in front that can stretch out to 160mm for a 15-degree field of view. The wide-angle sensor will be a 20MP camera, while the telephoto will have a 12MP sensor. Video can be recorded in up to 5.2K resolution. The drone can also be charged up with a USB-C cable, just like the DJI Mini drones.

The standard DJI Mavic 3 will retail for $1,599, while a “Cine” model will feature an SSD and a high-speed data cable and likely cost somewhere around $2,500. The new drone series is expected to launch on November 15.

What are your thoughts about the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone? Would you be interested in upgrading or picking one up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!