DJI announces the ruggedized Osmo Action camera

DJI is well-known for its drones and camera technologies. The company today announced the Osmo Action camera, a ruggedized camera that answers several questions potential users were asking, including image quality, stabilization, and durability.

The construction is dustproof, shockproof (withstanding drops of from up to 5 feet), waterproof (operates at depths of up to 36 feet), and temperature resistant (as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit). Its unique design features two displays, one for the front, and one for the back. The one on the back is a 2.25-inch touchscreen unit, with a water- and fingerprint-repelling coating, and the one on the front, at 1.4-inches, is aimed to help you with your vlogging needs.

With a 1/2.3-inch sensor capable or generating 12-megapixel stills and 4K video up to 60fps, you are guaranteed to get quality results. With DJI’s RockSteady, the company’s proprietary Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology, you can easily go handheld for your action shots. HDR Video is also an option on the Osmo Action, which also features dual microphones, and a removable battery that lasts for 93 minutes of 4K/30fps recording with RockSteady enabled, or 135 minutes of recording at 1080p/30fps without RockSteady.

$349 is what you will pay for the DJI Osmo Action starting today, with US customers having the option of trading in their current action cameras or other tech for additional credit of up to 20%.

You can find additional details at the source link below, where you’ll find the official press release.