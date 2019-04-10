DJ Koh: Samsung will remain number one for the next decade

It is no secret that Huawei wants to dethrone Samsung and become the world’s first, largest smartphone manufacturer globally. Company CEO Richard Yu talked about this topic every time he had the chance to, and, most recently reiterated Huawei’s goal and target for world domination. Samsung, on the other hand, will most likely not sit back and watch Huawei take its crown.

Samsung will remain leader in the smartphone market for the next 10 years — DJ Koh, Samsung

The above statement belongs to Samsung’s head of mobile, DJ Koh. In a recent interview with the French publication Le Figaro, Koh said he was confident that Samsung will maintain its leader position on the smartphone market. He went as far as saying that the status quo, with Samsung on the top spot, will remain unchanged in the next 10 years.

As a global leader in the smartphone market, our priority is and has always been to improve our products and services to deliver meaningful innovations for our consumers. Samsung has been a leader in the smartphone market for 10 years and will remain so for the next 10 years by continuing to innovate and imagine new mobile experiences. — DJ Koh, Samsung

He continues to talk about foldable smartphones and challenges, as well as 5G specific to France, but if you’re interested in the entire interview, you can read it at the source link below in French. A translation is available here.