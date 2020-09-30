We are just days away from October, and we are still waiting for Apple to reveal the date of its next event. Said event is expected to be focused on the launch of the new iPhone 12 lineup, and rumors claim that we may also get an iPad Pro refresh, and even Apple Silicone Macs. Now, a new rumor suggests that Apple is almost ready for the launch of its new iPhones, as its distributors may get their hands on these devices as soon as next Monday.

Rumors suggest that the launch of the new iPhone 12 lineup may take place on October 13, and a recent tweet posted by Jon Prosser would make this rumor easier to believe. According to Prosser, Apple may have the first batch of iPhone 12 devices delivered to distributors on Monday, October 5. This would mean that Apple wants to assure the availability of its new devices before its possible announcement.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

He also goes as far as to confirm that the smaller 5.4-inch model will indeed launch as the iPhone 12 mini, with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 variant would also be available, with the same storage options as the iPhone 12 mini. Now, he also mentions that the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will start at 128GB storage space. Still, it seems that we may have to wait a bit longer for the higher-end variants.

Let’s remember that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is rumored to be the only iPhone in the next lineup to include mmWave 5G support since the other options would only support sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. We have also seen rumors mentioning the lack of 120Hz refresh rate displays in these new iPhone devices, but we are still expecting to receive a couple of them with LiDAR sensors, and who knows, we may also see the arrival of Apple’s first device with a mini-LED display.