Leaked display sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 variants

More leaks concerning the Samsung Galaxy S10’s displays, but this time it doesn’t have to do with a screen protector. In this case, we are focusing on all the screen sizes of the variants of the S10 and the future Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The Bell has reported what’s supposed to be the final sixes of the screens of the all the Galaxy S10 variants that include a 5G special version. It also includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 even though we’re months away from its launch. The reported sizes are Galaxy SS10 Lite: 5.75 inches, Galaxy S10 S10: 6.11 inches, Galaxy S10+: 6.44 inches, Galaxy S10 5G version: 6.66 inches and Galaxy Note 10: 6.75 inches. Leakster Ice Universe also tweeted about this information, but we only have to wait to confirm this information. Well, at least for the Galaxy S10 models.