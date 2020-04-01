After going live before launch in India, Disney+ is all set to be launched officially in the country. It will be made available as Disney+ Hotstar in India from April 3 onwards.

As for existing Hotstar paid subscribers, they will get access to Disney+ content without additional charges. However, renewals will be charged at new rates.

New VIP subscription will now cost Rs 399, up from Rs 365 earlier. It will include movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, access to live sporting events, movies, shows, and Hotstar originals. Notably, it will not include Disney+ Originals.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium will now cost Rs 1,499 compared to Rs 999/year. It will include over 100 series and 250 superhero and animated titles, including Disney+ Originals and shows from HBO, Fox, and Showtime. Plus, it will offer content from the VIP subscription as well.

The streaming service will host a virtual red carpet event on April 2 as a prelude to the launch. It will include the premiere of The Lion King – in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu – at 6 PM, followed by the popular Disney+ original The Mandalorian at 8 PM.

