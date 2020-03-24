Disney+
Up next
Author
Tags

Earlier this month, Disney+ went live in India. Now, the streaming service is all set to be launched in Europe. However, it will be streaming content in reduced quality.

“In anticipation of high consumer demand for Disney+, we are proactively instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25 percent in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24,” the company said in a statement.

The step has been taken in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, Amazon, and Facebook had also lowered their video quality in Europe as the EU asked streaming services to consider temporary reductions in streaming quality.

Via: Gadgets360

You May Also Like
Telegram

Telegram adds a new extension for restricted channels

It is being called a ‘group chat extension for channels’.

Purism Librem Mini is a Freedom Friendly Home Server or Desktop

Purism’s laptop computers start at $1249, so a mini desktop that starts at $699 but gives you all of the same security features is a welcome addition.

Google cancels I/O 2020 due to coronavirus situation

Google has finally pulled the plug on the I/O event this year, but remains committed to sharing Android updates with developers and community.