Earlier this month, Disney+ went live in India. Now, the streaming service is all set to be launched in Europe. However, it will be streaming content in reduced quality.

“In anticipation of high consumer demand for Disney+, we are proactively instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25 percent in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24,” the company said in a statement.

The step has been taken in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, Amazon, and Facebook had also lowered their video quality in Europe as the EU asked streaming services to consider temporary reductions in streaming quality.

