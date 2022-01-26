Disney Plus will launch in 42 countries this summer

Disney has officially announced that it will launch Disney Plus in 42 new countries, and 11 territories over Summer. Disney entered the streaming race all the way back in November 2019, and it has been available in most English-speaking countries ever since.

The news was shared by The Hollywood Reporter, who also shared the new markets where Disney Plus will be available in Summer 2022. The full list of countries where Disney Plus will become available includes: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

On a separate note, I can already confirm that several new languages are already available on Disney Plus. I have already found a few movies translated to Hungarian, which also included subtitles. Disney is likely licensing translated content, and slowly adding it to the service to be ready by the launch in summer.

The 11 new territories include: the Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre, Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St Helena.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the prices for the new countries and territories, but we expect something similar translated to local currencies. Disney Plus currently costs $7.99 / month or $79.99 / year. The service also comes with The Disney Bundle which costs $13.99 / month.

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, and the company announced that it boasts more than 118 million global paid subscribers in November 2021. The latest predictions from Disney expect to reach 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024, which means it could dethrone Netflix from its leading position.