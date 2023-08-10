Key Takeaways Disney Plus is increasing its subscription prices, with the Premium plan going up by $3 to $13.99 per month in the US, and Hulu's ad-free plan increasing by $3 to $17.99 per month.

The ad-supported plan is expanding to Europe and Canada, offering access to the Disney+ content library and key product features at a lower price starting at £4.99 in the UK and €5.99 in EMEA.

Disney has introduced a new subscription tier called Duo Premium, which provides ad-free access to Disney+ Premium and Hulu for $19.99 per month in the US. Other subscription plans remain available at their previous prices.

Disney Plus announced quite a few changes to its streaming platform regarding the pricing, the premium subscription plans, a new bundle, and even wider availability of its ad-supported subscription package.

Disney+ subscription price increase

Let's address the price increase before we jump into the new bundle and ad-supported plans. The Disney Plus Premium subscription plan previously cost $10.99, and the company announced that it would go up by $3 to $13.99 for users in the US. Hulu, another streaming network owned by Disney, will also increase its ad-free plan by $3 to $17.99 per month. Additionally, the Hulu+ Live TV subscription plan will also go up by $7 to $17.99.

The good news is that the Disney Plus ad-supported plan will remain available for $7.99 per month. The same can be said about Hulu’s ad-supported plan that’ll continue to be available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Check the table below to see other price increases.

The new prices will become effective from October 12, 2023.

Ad-supported plan is expanding to Europe and Canada

Disney’s latest ad-supported tier launched in the US not long ago, and the company is finally expanding the plan to other regions and countries worldwide. The new ad-supported plan will become available in Europe and Canada on November 1. Canadians and select EMEA markets can choose from two subscription plans: the Standard and the Standard with Ads.

The ad-supported plans start at £4.99 in the UK and €5.99 in EMEA, and $7.99 in Canada. Existing users will remain in the Premium tier without ads when their subscription price increases in December, unless they opt to switch to the new lower-priced plans.

The ad-supported, Standard and Premium plans in select European markets and Canada offer access to the Disney+ content library and key product features including:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content: A collection of thousands of award-winning titles across films, documentaries, TV series, and shorts, all in one place

A collection of thousands of award-winning titles across films, documentaries, TV series, and shorts, all in one place Profiles : Ability to create multiple profiles per account, with the option to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

: Ability to create multiple profiles per account, with the option to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls Concurrent Viewing : Stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously, depending on your plan

: Stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously, depending on your plan High-Quality Video Formats: Depending on your plan, formats include 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced where supported

Duo Premium: Disney+

Alongside the new changes, Disney also announced a new subscription tier called Duo Premium, which will become available in the US on September 6. The subscription plan will provide ad-free access to Disney+ Premium and Hulu. The plan will cost $19.99 a month, and the other Duo Basic, Trio Premium, and Trio Basic subscription plans will remain available at the same price as before.

