Disney Plus has over 118 million subscribers and it keeps growing

Disney joined the streaming race back in November 2019, and it has been successful ever since, adding millions of customers every new quarter. In a new earnings report, Disney announced that Disney Plus now has more than 118 million global paid subscribers.

The new Q4 2021 report (via MacRumors) says that Disney gained more than 2.1 million new subscribers in the last quarter alone, and more than 44.4 million subscribers in the past 12 months. Given that the service only launched a few years ago, these numbers are very impressive, and the pandemic has certainly helped it grow even faster as more people stayed home.

Back in November 2020, Disney Plus had 73.7 million paid subscribers, and the growth has been astronomical. The service has been focusing on providing even more content, and even more benefits as it included its streaming service with carriers bundles and more services in affordable packages. When the streaming service launched, Disney expected to reach 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, and it’s now clear that by then, it might even overtake Netflix and take the throne.

According to the new calculations, Disney now expects to have 230 to 260 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, it could indeed dethrone Netflix, assuming the service doesn’t gain 60+ million subscribers in the next three years. Netflix currently has 213.5 million paid subscribers, and although the growth has slowed down, it is still steadily growing.

Netflix and Disney are the biggest and most popular streaming platforms, and Amazon Prime is also a close competitor. Apple has never shared any subscriber numbers publicly for its Apple TV+ streaming service, but it’s expected to be much smaller than any of the other platforms.

