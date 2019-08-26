Disney+ is coming soon with free 4K and other goodies

Disney+ is going to tackle the video streaming market with force and some great deals. The service will launch on November 12th, and it would also let subscribers watch their favorite programs on four simultaneous screens, and 4K is included for free.

Netflix beware, competition is coming strong. Disney+ is coming soon with a base price of $6.99, which includes support for four simultaneous streams and 4K. This is bad news for Netflix, since they just recently increased the prices of their service, and their standard plan costs $9. Let’s just remember that if you want HD on Netflix, it will cost you $13, and if you want 4K it goes up to $16. Yeah, Netflix has a larger gallery, but Disney has all its classics, the Marvel universe and it will also give you ESPN and Hulu in a bundle with Disney+ for $12.99.