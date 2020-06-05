Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will offer health and wellness content in three languages – English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada (coming soon) – to its subscribers in India. In case you’re wondering, Disney+ Hotstar is the platform on which Disney+ content is available in India, following Hotstar’s acquisition by Disney last year.

To bring the fitness-centric content, Dinsey+ Hotstar has partnered with Brilliant Wellness as well as health start-ups Sarva and Cult.Fit. The company has also roped in celebrity nutritionists, yoga experts, and fitness gurus to offer over 3,000 unique wellness content via its library that includes high- intensity training, yoga, gym workouts, and cardio among other forms of exercise.

“With free access to video offerings tailor-made to suit the staying-at-home population, workout regimes that can be done through the day and fitness mantras to suit the current times, we want to help people to be healthy,” a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson was quoted as saying regarding the new initiative.

