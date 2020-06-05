Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will offer health and wellness content in three languages – English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada (coming soon) – to its subscribers in India. In case you’re wondering, Disney+ Hotstar is the platform on which Disney+ content is available in India, following Hotstar’s acquisition by Disney last year.

To bring the fitness-centric content, Dinsey+ Hotstar has partnered with Brilliant Wellness as well as health start-ups Sarva and Cult.Fit. The company has also roped in celebrity nutritionists, yoga experts, and fitness gurus to offer over 3,000 unique wellness content via its library that includes high- intensity training, yoga, gym workouts, and cardio among other forms of exercise.

“With free access to video offerings tailor-made to suit the staying-at-home population, workout regimes that can be done through the day and fitness mantras to suit the current times, we want to help people to be healthy,” a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson was quoted as saying regarding the new initiative.

You May Also Like
Microsoft’s new app will let parents monitor their child’s Xbox gaming sessions
The Xbox Family Settings app brings features such as the ability to set screen time limits, apply content filters and check activity reports among others.
Blizzard cancels 2020’s BlizzCon gaming convention due to ongoing pandemic
Blizzard is looking to take the event – or a part of it – online, but it likely won’t happen until early next year.
T-Mobile enables cross-carrier RCS messaging worldwide
T-Mobile’s initiative supports a good cause, but limited carrier adoption of the new messaging standard prevents it from being truly cross-carrier.