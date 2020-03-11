Almost 18 days early, Disney+ has been made live in India. Disney+ originals are now available to stream in India hours after Hotstar was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar.

The Disney+ originals include The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and more. More content including Pixar titles A Bug’s Life and Cars 3, National Geographic’s Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, and a bunch of kids’ TV shows are live on the streaming platform.

Interestingly, the new design is not yet live on Hotstar’s website.

Disney+ Hotstar originals

Diary of a Future President: Season 1, ongoing

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2, ongoing

Encore!: Season 1

Forky Asks a Question: Season 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1

The Imagineering Story: Limited Series

The Mandalorian: Season 1

Marvel’s Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing

One Day at Disney: Season 1, ongoing

Pick of the Litter: Season 1

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing

Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing

Short Circuit: Season 1

SparkShorts: Season 1

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1

Source: Gadgets360