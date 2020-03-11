Almost 18 days early, Disney+ has been made live in India. Disney+ originals are now available to stream in India hours after Hotstar was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar.
The Disney+ originals include The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and more. More content including Pixar titles A Bug’s Life and Cars 3, National Geographic’s Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, and a bunch of kids’ TV shows are live on the streaming platform.
Interestingly, the new design is not yet live on Hotstar’s website.
Disney+ Hotstar originals
Diary of a Future President: Season 1, ongoing
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2, ongoing
Encore!: Season 1
Forky Asks a Question: Season 1
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1
The Imagineering Story: Limited Series
The Mandalorian: Season 1
Marvel’s Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing
One Day at Disney: Season 1, ongoing
Pick of the Litter: Season 1
Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing
Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing
Short Circuit: Season 1
SparkShorts: Season 1
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1
Source: Gadgets360