Dish Network is finally building its 5G network

Over the past decade, Dish Network has spent $11 billion acquiring wireless spectrum across the low, mid and high bands. It was perceived that the company was either planning to utilize those waves to complement its satellite service or squatting on the licenses to sell to bigger carriers at inflated prices.

Spectrum auctions have come and gone, though, and the market believes that any potential buyers were quite happy to look at alternatives. So, Dish decided to tell the FCC that it would be heading into the 5G game, but only from the perspective of the Internet of Things — applications in smart homes, live data streams for utilities, mixed reality media and other such things.

It is now building that network out. The DishCareers YouTube channel has posted a video showing the erection process of its first tower in Windsor, Colorado, about an hour north of its headquarters in Englewood.

If the inspiring language about disrupting and changing how people communicate in the video seems ambitious to you, keep in mind that the company told investors that it may desire to acquire more licenses to compete with the Big Four in the mobile arena — some observers may welcome the inject of new competition in the wake of a consummation between Sprint and T-Mobile.

Dish expects to have its first deployment phase done by March 7, 2020. It will have a few regulatory challenges to face along the way, including persuading the government to allow 5G wireless service on one of its spectrum positions.