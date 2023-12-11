We start today’s best deals with Samsung’s latest Winter Sales event, where you will find tons of amazing Galaxy devices receiving massive price cuts. You will find smartphones, TVs, tablets, and other great products on sale, but the latest savings applied to the company’s best and latest laptops have become more attractive. For instance, you can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for as low as $800 with $200 off. Of course, you can also shave off up to $641 with an eligible trade-in, leaving this outstanding laptop up for grabs at just $159.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 laptop is an excellent 2-in-1 lightweight and portable machine. It's powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or i7 processor and Iris X graphics. It has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It has optional 5G sub-6GHz connectivity, and it can last a long time, thanks to its 76Wh battery. $800 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Book 3 variant comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 15.6-inch display, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM, meaning that you will get more than enough power and storage space for most tasks. And if you want to go Ultra, you can get the base model with Nvidia GeForce RTX4050 graphics for $1,800, which is $600 less than its original $2,400 price tag.

You can also use those savings to check out the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 DQHD display with 240Hz refresh rates and 1ms response times for $1,000, thanks to an insane $1,200 price drop. You will also find other great Samsung deals at Best Buy, where the Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 sells for just $950 after receiving a $600 price cut. This laptop comes packed with a 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1360P chipset, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. However, you must act fast, as this deal will end at midnight.

Finally, you can pick up a 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor for $1,000 and receive $600 in instant savings. This option has a SlimFit Camera, a matte display, Thunderbolt 4 support, and other outstanding features.