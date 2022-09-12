Samsung has kicked off one of its best deals events of the year, as Discover Samsung week will let you score insane deals on some of the best Galaxy devices on the market. Indeed, this includes the latest Samsung products, which means you can also get some rather exciting savings on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5, and more after trading in some of your current devices.

The latest Discover Samsung sales event will get you incredible trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as you can get your new device for as low as $300. This is possible thanks to the chaebol’s $700 enhanced trade-in savings that will let you get the 256GB storage model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, a 12MP + 12MP dual camera system, an improved hinge system, and more. In addition, today’s best savings will also get you 30 percent savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you get them bundled with your new flip phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Blue The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. View at Samsung View at Amazon

Let’s assume you don’t want to trade in any of your current phones. In that case, you can also get your new device with a $100 instant Samsung Credit, leaving your new device available for $960, the same price you would have to pay for the 256GB storage model over at Amazon.com. Of course, you can also get the 128GB storage variant for $900 after a $100 discount, in case you don’t need that much storage space.

Trade-in savings are also being applied to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung’s latest laptops. For instance, you can score up to $900 enhanced trade-in savings on the larger, more premium foldable phone and up to $450 savings on your new Galaxy Book 2. However, savings will also vary depending on the model you go for. The best part is that we will have new deals every day, so stay tuned and see if there’s something that catches your fancy.