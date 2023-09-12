Samsung’s hottest sales event of the year continues to deliver some of the best deals on the latest Galaxy devices. Today’s best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is now getting up to $1,200 in instant savings when you trade in one of your current devices. Samsung’s largest foldable launched with a $1,800 price tag, which means that you can buy yours for just $600.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently one of Samsung’s best and most popular smartphones. It was released last month, so it’s one of the hottest devices you can get on the market, thanks to its power and convenience. It features a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with QXGA+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates inside and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display on the outside, which will also deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates. You also get the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a powerful camera configuration with a 50MP Wide, a 12MP Ultra-Wide, a 10MP Tele 3X with Optical Zoom and more.

The base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 normally comes with 256GB storage, but today’s offer will get you a free storage upgrade to 512GB on select colors, so check to see if your preferred color will give you those extra savings.

Other notable Discover Samsung deals will get you up to $2,000 in instant savings on some of the company’s best smart TVs and attractive bundle savings that will let you add a Galaxy Watch 6 and other great accessories to your cart without paying full retail price.