Discover Samsung Week lets you buy a Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for just $360!

By Samuel Martinez June 21, 2022, 11:45 am
QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K featured Source: Samsung

If you thought yesterday’s Discover Samsung deals were crazy, you’re in for a surprise. Today’s best deals will get you a whopping $4,640 discount on the 2021 model of the 85-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. In other words, you can take home one of Samsung’s best smart TVs for just $360.

The 85-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is an outstanding option for anyone looking to get a new smart TV. This model comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and intense picture thanks to its tiny hyper-focused light cells. Also, you get the Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 4K running the show, which means that your TV will automatically upgrade any content to 4K quality with multi-layered neural networks.

You also get the benefits that come with Alexa, as it comes with one of the best digital assistants built-in, meaning that you can ask Alexa to open your favorite apps, change channels, and more. Just remember to hold the mic button on your remote to start talking, or make sure you have hands-free enabled to activate your digital assistant.

The price of the 85-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is receiving instant $2,400 savings, which means 48 percent savings, but you will be able to experience bigger savings with an eligible trade-in. If you’re looking for more contemporary options, check out the 2022 version of the 85-inch QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV that sells for $3,500 after scoring $500 instant savings.

QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and intense picture thanks to its tiny hyper-focused light cells, an amazing Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 4K, and other great features.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you will also be able to score $500 instant savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and up to $640 credit with an eligible trade-in, which would let you purchase a new device for jus t$525. And to make things even more interesting, you will receive a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic 4 free with your purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is also getting some love, as it now comes with $200 instant savings and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with each purchase.

