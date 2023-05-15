I hope you’re ready to see outstanding Samsung deals all week long, as Samsung’s latest sales event comes packed with crazy offers. Today’s best deal features the company’s best Android smartphone, as you can currently score up to $800 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The first $50 savings come when you purchase your new device in the form of Samsung credit to use towards accessories for your phone or to help you bring down the price of other Samsung products. However, the other $750 savings will become available when you trade in one of your devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $450 $1200 Save $750 The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. $450 at Samsung

Samsung’s trade-in deals are some of the best and one of the best ways to shave lots of cash off the final pricing of your new product, and they only get better during Discover Samsung week. In this case, Samsung will accept your smartphone, tablet, and watch to help you reduce the Galaxy S23 Ultra price to $450 when you go for the 256GB storage variant. Remember that buying this device will also get you up to four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, six months of SiriusXM Streaming, and six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage, which adds up to more than $150 savings for those new users of these fantastic services.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android devices you can get in 2023, as it launched back in February with a killer 200MP camera capable of capturing 8K content, long-lasting battery life, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, stylus support and a sexy design that makes us remember the long gone Galaxy Note series.

If you are not interested in a new smartphone, no problem. You can also check out the latest deals applied to Samsung’s Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV, which now comes with up to $450 instant savings, meaning you can take home a new 65-inch model for just $1,400. And add a new Q-series Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Q-Symphony to your media setup for $620 after receiving an $80 price cut.

Discover Samsung will also get you great savings on the 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD 100Hz AMD FreeSync HDR10 with USB-C Curved Monitor, now for $479. And if you act cast, you can also score a great 24-inch SR35 IPS Panel Borderless LED Flat Monitor that’s available for just $140 as part of this week’s Flash Deals at the time of this publication. Just remember that Flash deals will only be available for four hours, so hurry if you want to take advantage of this crazy deal.