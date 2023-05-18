Most people will tell you you don’t need a gaming monitor to enjoy your favorite games. Indeed, that may be the case if you’re an old-school gamer who loves to go back to the classics every once in a while to save Princess Zelda in a Link to the Past or fight off space invaders in Contra.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 $700 $1000 Save $300 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Smart Gaming Monitor comes with 4K UHD resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rates with 1ms response times, and Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs create controlled brightness and impressive contrast for an outstanding visual experience. $700 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, suppose your eyes are set on enjoying the latest games and titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, COD, and other graphics-demanding games. In that case, you will find out that those extra bucks and high refresh rates will definitely boost your visual experience. Now, there are tons of gaming monitors to choose from, but we’ve found an excellent option that comes with $300 instant savings and a 43-inch screen that makes it a perfect option for hardcore gamers.

Discover Samsung deals keep coming with significant savings on some of the company’s best products. Today’s best deals will get you a new 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Smart Gaming monitor for $700, thanks to a $300 price cut. This powerful gaming monitor features UHD resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rates with 1ms response times, which means almost no lag between the moment you press a key on your keyboard, a click on your mouse, or a button on your controller. You also get the added value and capabilities of a smart TV, as it will also let you enjoy your favorite movies, series, and anything that’s available on the best streaming services.

Of course, you can also choose to go for a larger smart TV and still get some savings with the QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV that’s getting up to $500 savings depending on the size class you go for. The most affordable option comes in at $3,300 with $200 instant savings, and it’s one of the best smart TVs you can get from Samsung, one of the most popular TV brands in the world.