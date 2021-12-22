Discover Samsung Week deals are live in time for Christmas

We have found tons of amazing savings at Samsung.com, where the latest Discover Samsung Week deals are currently live. Today’s best deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition that currently sells for $350 after a massive $750 discount. The first $150 instant savings are yours totally free, but if you want to score the extra $600 savings, you will have to trade in up to two of your current devices. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It also features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display, a primary camera with a 12MP Wide, a 12MP ultrawide capable of 10X digital zoom, and other great features, but unfortunately, no stylus support like the larger and more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is also on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently up for grabs at $850 after seeing a $950 discount. This model starts with 256GB storage, and you get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, this device is a bit more potent than the smaller foldable, as it features a better Infinity Fold display, 12GB RAM, and stylus support. And remember, that Samsung is expected to launch new devices in the first quarter of 2022, which means that this may be the best moment to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21, as the current series starts at $250 after receiving a $550 discount with an eligible trade-in.

You can also opt for the larger Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra that are currently going for $450 and $600, respectively. They all start with 128GB storage space, so you should consider picking one up to start 2022 with a new smartphone, and you can also trade in your cracked-screen devices in case you have a pair lying around.