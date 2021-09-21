We have more great deals from Samsung.com, as Discover Samsung’s second day features significant savings on some of the best products in the market. You can currently get up to $300 savings when you choose to buy a new Samsung The Frame smart TV.

Thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung sales event, the latest Samsung The Frame Smart TV is currently on sale. Savings start at $75 on the smallest 43-inch model that will allow you to get this amazing TV for just $530. However, the best savings come with the 65-inch and the 75-inch models. For instance, the 65-inch model will get you up to $200 savings, meaning that you can grab a new smart TV for $1,800 instead of its regular $2,000 price tag. And if you go all out, you can score the largest option that comes with a 75-inch display for $2,700 with $300 savings.

Savings don’t stop there, as you can also get an extra 10 percent off when you purchase two or more products from different categories. In other words, you can grab your new smart TV along with a new tablet, a Family Hub refrigerator, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, or one of the latest foldables. And don’t forget that Discover Samsung also lets you save on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 bundles that include your favorite galaxy products.

After trading in eligible devices, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $900 or a Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $400. You can also get the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting at $250 for the vanilla variant. The Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra sell for $450 and $600, respectively. If you’re still interested in a Galaxy Note, you can also consider picking up what may be the last iteration of this series for $675 with an eligible trade-in. More deals are coming during Discover Samsung, so head over to Samsung.com and see if there’s anything you want.