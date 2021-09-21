Discover Samsung is live! Head over to Samsung.com to find a vast selection of Samsung products on sale. You will find the same incredible savings on some of your favorite devices, but the best option comes with Daily Deal that will allow users to get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99, which is 85 percent less than what you would generally have to pay for this tablet that usually sells for $600.

As always, we have selected several amazing deals for you to check out. However, these deals come directly from Samsung.com, where Discover Samsung allows you to get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99. Still, things aren’t as simple as they may seem. You will be able to take advantage of this deal only after you’ve purchased a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Remember that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a $1,800 price tag, but you can make that price drop to just $900 after trading in up to four of your current devices. This will get you an unlocked device with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and your choice of Phantom Black, Phantom Green, or Phantom Silver. And if you can get the 512GB storage variant by adding an extra $100 to the operation. In other words, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundled with a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for as low as $1,000, which would represent $1,400 savings.

Suppose you don’t like this bundle. In that case, you can also check out the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Bundle that comes with an unlocked 256GB storage device, a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm variant in Black with GPS-only support, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite, and a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen in Black for just $1,200 after an eligible trade-in. Discover Samsung also lets you get a similar package with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This bundle features the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 in 44mm with GPS-only support, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite, and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Silicone cover with Ring in Navy for $720 after an eligible trade-in. Several more deals are coming, and even more deals are already available at Samsung.com, so go ahead and check out if there’s anything you need.