Get your wallets ready since Samsung’s biggest quarterly event is back. Discover Samsung will kick off on Monday, September 20, and it will be live until the 26, meaning that you will have a full week to take advantage of some of the company’s hottest deals.

The new Discover Samsung sales event will kick off next Monday over at Samsung.com. This amazing event will allow you to save on almost every Samsung product you can think of. We will be keeping you posted with the best daily deals, but that’s not the only way to save some cash, as there are three different ways to save.

Your first option starts with the Buy More Save More offer that will provide customers with 10 percent off your products when you purchase two or more products from different categories. The second way to save will be through category offers and bundles that will let you save big bucks on the latest Samsung Smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming gear. Finally, our favorite way to save during the Discover Samsung sales event comes with the Daily Offers that will get you incredible savings on headphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more.

But you don’t have to wait until next week’s Discover Samsung sales event to see great discounts on some of the latest Galaxy devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available for $925 at Amazon.com after getting a $75 discount. However, the best deals are found at Samsung.com, where you will find the same device sell for $400 after a $600 discount. The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale, and you can grab one for as low as $800 with $800 savings, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series for just $200. However, these amazing discounts will only be available when you choose to trade in your current device or devices.




