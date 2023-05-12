Samsung fans rejoice; the company’s biggest quarterly savings event is back with tons of deals, as Discover Samsung will return next week. Discounts will kick off on Monday, May 15, with new deals daily.

We’re still waiting for more information regarding what will be on sale, but I am 100 percent positive that we will get killer discounts on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, including foldables. Last time Discover Samsung was around, we saw the Galaxy S23 Ultra get up to 63 percent savings and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 scoring up to $750 savings with an eligible trade-in. Some deals were so great that they would get you a new Galaxy S23 for free after trading in your current smartphone, so anything can happen.

Not interested in a new smartphone? No problem. I bet Samsung will also shave big bucks off its latest Galaxy tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more. However, I’m specifically curious about the deals that come with the company’s latest smart TVs, as Discover Samsung week is one of the best moments to score massive discounts on 8K and 4K smart TVs. And if we’re lucky, I think we will also get several bundles that will help us save even more when we add two or three products to our cart.

I remember that one of my favorite deals would help you get a smartwatch and a pair of wireless earbuds for less when you bundled them with your favorite Galaxy smartphone or a new tablet. I also remember seeing powerful soundbars, smart monitors, Bluetooth speakers, projectors, robot vacuums, and more products on sale. So I strongly suggest you come back next week and take part in one of Samsung’s best sales events of the year.