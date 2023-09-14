We have excellent news for those interested in picking up a new Samsung Galaxy S23, as the best device in Samsung’s Galaxy S portfolio is now available for as low as $400. Savings start with a free storage upgrade that will get you the 512GB storage variant for the price of the 256GB model, which means you can enjoy $180 in instant savings from the start. The second step is to trade in one of your current devices to receive up to $800 in instant savings, which will bring the price of your new Android device to just $400.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1200 $1380 Save $180 The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. $1200 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, buying a new Samsung Galaxy S23 is great because you also get four free months of SiriusXM streaming for those with new accounts. Six free months of Microsoft 365 Basic, up to 4 months of YouTube Premium, and two free months of Adobe Lightroom are also included, which means you get to score an extra $131 in savings for these services.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes equipped with tons of power under the hood thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM in the configurations with 512GB and 1TB storage. It also arrives with a gorgeous 6.80inch Dynamic AMOELD 2X Infinity-O QHD+ display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, stylus support, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and one of the best camera configurations you can get on an Android device, thanks to a quad-camera setup with a 200MP wide camera sensor.

Other deals will get you interesting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which now sells for $500 thanks to a $100 discount. The 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C is also receiving aggressive price cuts that may go up to $800 off. So head over to Samsung.com to see if anything catches your eye, but hurry, as these exciting deals won’t be around for long.