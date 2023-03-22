Forget about conventional smartphones that keep coming with a similar design and make the jump to a foldable device. Yeah, you may think that they are a bit expensive, but today’s offers will get you up to $750 savings on one of the hottest foldables around, as Discover Samsung deals are helping you take home a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for less.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. See at Samsung

We start today’s amazing deals with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which now sells for as low as $1,100 thanks to Samsung’s trade-in deals and a little extra discount, which will get you up to 39 percent savings on this excellent device. This offer will get you up to $700 trade-in savings and $50 instant Samsung credit when you go for an unlocked device with 256 GB storage space, but remember you can get up to $1,000 bill credit when you go for a Verizon-locked version after your trade-in that is or get up to $800 trade-in bill credit at AT&T and T-Mobile.

Other amazing Discover Samsung deals will get you a new 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro starting at $855 with an eligible trade-in and up to $150 savings when you bundle it with a 27-inch Viewfinity S80TB 4K UHD Monitor. Thanks to the latest offers, you can also opt for the smaller 13.3-inch version and spend $805. You will also find great savings on Samsung smart TV bundles that will get you up to $500 savings which will also get you a soundbar to improve your overall media experience.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which now sells for just $900 after scoring a massive 50 percent discount at Amazon.com, and the best part is that this offer doesn’t require you to hand in your current device. It may not be as powerful or as good as the latest version, but close enough.