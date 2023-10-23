We’re still trying to recover from Prime Day madness, and Samsung has decided to bring a new wave of amazing deals thanks to the company’s greatest sales event, as you can now score massive savings on tons of Galaxy products during Discover Samsung Week.

Discover Samsung Week comes with excellent savings on some of the best Galaxy products around. For instance, there are some excellent savings on monitors, tablets, and more. However, there are a couple that stand out, which is why we’re currently focusing on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor with Matte Display that’s now selling for $1,300 after receiving a 19 percent discount, which means you get to save $300. This monitor comes with an ergonomic stand and SlimFit Camera that will be excellent for your conferences and video calls.

The ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor with Matte Display is an excellent option for those who want excellent color reproduction, a bright display with up to 600 nits of brightness, factory-calibrated color accuracy, and a Matte Display that will help you avoid getting weird reflections on your display. The best is that this monitor will also let you stream your favorite content from any of the best streaming platforms around.

And if you’re looking for something even better, you can also check out the latest $400 discount applied to Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SC DQHD Neo Quantum Processor Pro curved gaming monitor that sells for $1,400. You will also find crazy savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the recently launched Galaxy Tab S9 FE.