We’re always excited to see Discover Samsung sales events, as these come packed with tons of amazing discounts on some of the company’s best and hottest products. Today’s best deals will get you $330 savings on a new 32-inch M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV. This amazing product usually sells for $730, so you can now take one home for $400. You will also be able to score insane deals on the latest Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, and more, but we have an even better deal.

We have fantastic news for every Samsung fan out there and for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Android tablet, as the latest Discover Samsung sales event will let you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for just $99. This deal will only be live today, Saturday, December 10, from noon to 4 pm. But, of course, things aren’t as straightforward as we’d want since you will also have to trade in one of your current devices to help you take advantage of this offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 usually sells for $700, but the latest Discover Samsung event lets you score up to $500 in enhanced trade-in savings or up to $120 with a cracked device. And if you want to go Ultra, you can also score up to $400 in instant savings. However, you will have to hurry since this deal won’t last long.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want. See at Samsung

Remember that you can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $820 with 512GB storage space, which means you can score up to $1,100 in savings with an eligible trade-in. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available starting at $600 with $600 enhanced trade-in savings, and the best part is that you get the 512GB storage model for the price of the 128 variant. And remember that you can also get awesome savings on the latest Galaxy Watch 5, earbuds, smart TVs, and more.