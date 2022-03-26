Discover Samsung deals let you save on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and other great products

We are reaching the last days of Samsung’s latest spring sales event, where you will be able to save big bucks on tons of amazing products. First up, you can now get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE in Mystic Black for just $530. This model comes with 256GB storage space, a beautiful and large 12.4-inch display, a Qualcomm SM7225 octa-core processor, and you also get an S Pen included in the box with your purchase.

However, you can make this deal even sweeter when you choose to trade in one of your current devices, as you will be able to make the price drop all the way down to $380. And the best part is that Samsung will also take your devices with cracked screens.

You will also find deals on the Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This potent soundbar is currently receiving $220 instant savings, which means you can purchase one for $380. You will get the best possible results when you pair this product with a Samsung smart TV, as its Q-Symphony feature will provide perfectly synchronized audio when connected to a compatible Samsung TV. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also consider the Q60T model that sells for $350 after a $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2ch Soundbar Galaxy Book Go

Other deals include the Galaxy Book Go, which is now available for as low as $110 with an eligible trade-in. However, you can get the Galaxy Book GO and receive extra $400 savings when you purchase one of these laptops with the Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which means you can take both products home for $700. Other Laptops are receiving up to $300 savings, so make sure you check them out before choosing your new laptop.