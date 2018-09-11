Android

Nice discounts come to unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Contents

The Samsung Galaxy S9 duo weren’t as successful in sales as its predecessor and now the Note 9 has arrived to the market. If we add that up to the fact that we’re getting a new Galaxy S10 in a couple of months with many more features, we get some very nice discounts in many stores.

First of all, we have to understand that even though the Galaxy Note 9 is the hottest Samsung Phone in the market right now, it’s just a larger Samsung Galaxy S9 with an S Pen. So, if you’re OK with not having the S Pen, you can find the Galaxy S9 in an unlocked and new unit with US warranty for as low as $620. Of course, it all depends on the amount of storage you want it with. Just follow these links to get your phone from Amazon (S9 / S9+), Best Buy (S9 / S9+), B&H Photo (S9 / S9+), the Samsung Store (S9 / S9+) or ABT.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Androd Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Best Buy, BH Photo, discounts, News, sale, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, SAmsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Store
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.