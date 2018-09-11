Nice discounts come to unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 duo weren’t as successful in sales as its predecessor and now the Note 9 has arrived to the market. If we add that up to the fact that we’re getting a new Galaxy S10 in a couple of months with many more features, we get some very nice discounts in many stores.

First of all, we have to understand that even though the Galaxy Note 9 is the hottest Samsung Phone in the market right now, it’s just a larger Samsung Galaxy S9 with an S Pen. So, if you’re OK with not having the S Pen, you can find the Galaxy S9 in an unlocked and new unit with US warranty for as low as $620. Of course, it all depends on the amount of storage you want it with. Just follow these links to get your phone from Amazon (S9 / S9+), Best Buy (S9 / S9+), B&H Photo (S9 / S9+), the Samsung Store (S9 / S9+) or ABT.