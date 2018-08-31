Discounted Apple products and more during Best Buy’s Labor Day sale

Deals are always good, and it’s better when you have a lot of discounts to choose from. Best Buy has many products for sale thanks to Labor Day. If you’re interested in a new iPad or a MacBook from Apple, Best Buy is the place where you should be.

From this moment and until Monday you can take advantage of Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. You can get a $125 discount in an iPad Pro 10.5”, up to $200 on iPhone models and up to $700 off MacBook Pro models. You can also get more discounts on televisions, PC gaming accessories and flash drives. All of these are very interesting offers, especially if you have been wanting to get one of these Apple products. Now, if you’re a student you can save even more.