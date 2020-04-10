While playing an online game, background noise can be particularly distracting for both you and your teammates struggling to hear you properly. To tackle that annoyance, Discord now detects and remove any unnecessary sound in the background, making sure that everyone in the group can hear each other loud and clear.

Discord’s new background noise suppression feature is now rolling out for all users on desktop, and will soon come to the mobile platform as well. However, the AI-driven feature is still in beta and has been created in partnership with Krisp.ai with a focus on privacy.

It must be noted that Krisp is an on-device technology and does not send any user data to the server, which means every interaction is limited to Discord’s platform. If you are a Discord user, you can enable this feature by going to App Settings > Voice and Video > Advanced > Noise Suppression.

Source: Discord