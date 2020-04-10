Author
Tags

While playing an online game, background noise can be particularly distracting for both you and your teammates struggling to hear you properly. To tackle that annoyance, Discord now detects and remove any unnecessary sound in the background, making sure that everyone in the group can hear each other loud and clear.

Discord’s new background noise suppression feature is now rolling out for all users on desktop, and will soon come to the mobile platform as well. However, the AI-driven feature is still in beta and has been created in partnership with Krisp.ai with a focus on privacy.

It must be noted that Krisp is an on-device technology and does not send any user data to the server, which means every interaction is limited to Discord’s platform. If you are a Discord user, you can enable this feature by going to App Settings > Voice and Video > Advanced > Noise Suppression.

Source: Discord

You May Also Like

Zoom updates default security settings to prevent Zoombombing

Zoom’s new password settings cannot be modified for a single user or free accounts. And even though it adds some hassle, it is also a necessary evil.
Harry Potter at home

Potterheads! J.K. Rowling has launched a ‘Harry Potter at home’ digital hub

Plus, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book is being offered for free in the form of an ebook and audiobook
Telegram

Telegram now lets you organize chats into folders to make life easier

The folders you make on Telegram’s mobile app are automatically synced and will appear below the hamburger menu on the desktop client.