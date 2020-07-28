We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Discord introduced its AI-driven noise suppression tech created in collaboration with Krisp back in April, but so far, the tool has been limited to the desktop client. Today, Discord announced that its noise reduction tool is now available on its mobile app for Android and iOS as well, and it is completely free for all users.

In order to enable the feature, just tap on the noise suppression button (shaped like a sound wave graph shown in the image below) during a voice or video call. Additionally, you can choose to enable the feature in Discord’s mobile app by following this path – Settings > User Settings > Voice > Voice Processing > Noise Suppression (beta).

Image for post

Do keep in mind that the feature is still in beta, just to make sure that any issues and performance shortcomings are ironed out before a wider release. Discord says it does not share any user data with Krisp when the noise suppression tech is enabled, as the feature relies on on-device machine learning to identify and reduce noise. You can find more information about the feature here.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Going LITE and, We Like It! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the huge differences between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models, iPhone 12 leaks and more
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iPhone 12 Event Date Leaked & Packed! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Apple’s iPhone 12 event, more leaks before the next Galaxy Unpacked and more
OnePlus Nord launch
OnePlus Nord launch: How to watch the AR event?
OnePlus Nord launch event begins at 10 AM ET / 7:30 PM IST today, July 21.