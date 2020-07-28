Discord introduced its AI-driven noise suppression tech created in collaboration with Krisp back in April, but so far, the tool has been limited to the desktop client. Today, Discord announced that its noise reduction tool is now available on its mobile app for Android and iOS as well, and it is completely free for all users.

In order to enable the feature, just tap on the noise suppression button (shaped like a sound wave graph shown in the image below) during a voice or video call. Additionally, you can choose to enable the feature in Discord’s mobile app by following this path – Settings > User Settings > Voice > Voice Processing > Noise Suppression (beta).

Do keep in mind that the feature is still in beta, just to make sure that any issues and performance shortcomings are ironed out before a wider release. Discord says it does not share any user data with Krisp when the noise suppression tech is enabled, as the feature relies on on-device machine learning to identify and reduce noise. You can find more information about the feature here.