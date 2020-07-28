We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Discord introduced its AI-driven noise suppression tech created in collaboration with Krisp back in April, but so far, the tool has been limited to the desktop client. Today, Discord announced that its noise reduction tool is now available on its mobile app for Android and iOS as well, and it is completely free for all users.

In order to enable the feature, just tap on the noise suppression button (shaped like a sound wave graph shown in the image below) during a voice or video call. Additionally, you can choose to enable the feature in Discord’s mobile app by following this path – Settings > User Settings > Voice > Voice Processing > Noise Suppression (beta).

Image for post

Do keep in mind that the feature is still in beta, just to make sure that any issues and performance shortcomings are ironed out before a wider release. Discord says it does not share any user data with Krisp when the noise suppression tech is enabled, as the feature relies on on-device machine learning to identify and reduce noise. You can find more information about the feature here.

You May Also Like
Instagram Reels
Reels, Instagram’s own TikTok rival, is set to launch in the US next month
Instagram will debut Reels in United States and more than 50 other countries in August.
The latest Apple MacBook Pro, Google Pixel devices and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, the Pixel 3a, 3a XL and more on sale
OnePlus Nord, Prakhar Khanna
OnePlus Nord debuts at a starting price of Rs 24,999 / EUR 399
It is being made available in two storage variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.