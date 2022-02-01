Discord now supports PlayStation integration and you can share your activity

Sony is all over the news this week. Sony announced that it’s acquiring Bungie, the developer behind the popular Destiny series, for $3.6 billion. There are more news related to Sony, and the latest Discord announcement confirms that the messaging platform finally added the Playstation integration that many gamers have been waiting for. The new Playstation integration will allow Sony users to share their game activity, and add their PSN account to their Discord profile.

Discord announced the big news in a blog post today, and many users around the world already see the changes. I can also confirm that once I refreshed Discord, the option was there automatically. However, it might take a few days for the update to appear, so be patient.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you can add your PSN profile to your discord account, and share your game activity on the messaging platform. To connect your PlayStation Network (PSN) account, you can simply open up Discord, head to User Settings, select Connections, and add your account. Users will be required to log in and confirm the integration. Once all connected, users will be able to display their PSN account on their Discord profile, like they can with Reddit, Facebook, YouTube, and other accounts.

Discord still doesn’t have a native application on consoles like on the PlayStation devices, and users are still required to have a smartphone, tablet, or a computer nearby to talk to their friends and family while gaming. The new partnership might help with this, and Discord could have a native software solution to support the platform, but that’s all just speculation right now.

