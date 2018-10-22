According to The New York Times, Disconnect VPN is their anti-tracking tool of choice. If you’re interested in protecting your personal information from criminals and governments, consider investing in one of the best VPNs on the market. Disconnect with ensure that your browsing data is secure from all snoopers.

Disconnect VPN encrypts all data leaving your computer. It’ll also block trackers and malware, which means up to 44% faster browsing speed and improved battery life. Your internet security is something worth taking seriously.

Get lifetime access for up to three devices with Disconnect VPN. For a limited time, Pocketnow readers can get this award-winning VPN for just $49, which is 90% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin