At this point we have a pretty good idea about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design, we’ve only seen render images from leakers. Dbrand on the other hand went ahead and published a page for the upcoming foldable flagship, giving us a final look at the confirmed design.

Dbrand had leaked multiple devices in the past, shortly before they were announced officially. Today is no different, and here are some images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in three color options, Black, Silver, and Green.

The image clearly confirms the designs that we’ve seen so far and shows off the triple camera layout on the back. All three sensors are reportedly 12MP cameras, and it’ll include one for the main, another for the wide-angle, and one for the telephoto sensor, which will likely have 2x optical zoom capabilities. The LED flash will be placed below the triple cameras.

On the front of the device, we can also see a selfie camera that will supposedly be a 10MP sensor. The 6.2-inch cover display (outer screen) can also be seen, the inner foldable screen will have a 7.5-inch 120Hz display with an under-display 16MP camera sensor. The under-display camera will be a first on a Samsung product.

By this time, we have pretty much found out everything about the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, although the latter hasn’t been published on dbrand’s website just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be announced at the Samsung Unpacked event that will likely be held on August 11. At the event, we’re expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2, and of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – which is also confirmed by the leaked event invitation that we posted yesterday.