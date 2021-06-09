Before the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple was rumored to release the new 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro laptops with the upgraded M chips, but as we found out, that hasn’t happened. The next generation of M chip could be named M1X.

OK OK OK Everyone stay calm… but I just spotted these tags on Apple's YouTube livestream of the June 7 keynote!!! APPLE CONFIRMED THE M1X!!!@jon_prosser you were right after all!!! This isn't fake, you can get the @TubeBuddy extension for YT and it shows them! pic.twitter.com/C54sBydj7u — Max Balzer #WWDC21 (@maxbalzer_) June 9, 2021

Interestingly, Apple has included the “mx1 Macbook Pro” tag under the WWDC keynote that was later uploaded on YouTube. The tag was first spotted by an Apple YouTuber, Max Balzer on Twitter (via MacRumors). The tag has since been removed, it’s unclear whether Apple was notified of the mistake, or if it was intentional. Whatever the case may be, it gives us a glimpse of the future and helps us know what Apple may be thinking of naming their next generation of Apple Silicon.

The fact that Apple has included the tag and named it the “mx1” could potentially indicate the name of the next generation of the chip, however, take it with a grain of salt as things could change. It could also just be a marketing strategy and it could mean that Apple is just trying to bump up their video, using the tag to work better with YouTube’s algorithm. We still don’t know when the new Macbook Pro devices are coming out with the new chip, but rumors point to summer or Q3 this year, as we’ve reported earlier.