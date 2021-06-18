motorola Edge plus pocketnow
Motorola is tipped to be prepping to launch the next Motorola Edge series smartphones. The Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge Pstar are speculated to be codenames of the upcoming smartphones. The Edge Berlin is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, while Motorola Edge Pstar could be powered by either the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 870 chipset. Here are more details of the upcoming models.

The latest development comes from the German publication Techniknews. As per the report, the Motorola Edge Berlin has two models – a European version and a North American model. The device is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC., paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage. It could sell in Emerald, Stout, and White color options. The smartphone might have a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 16MP + 8MP for the European model and 108MP + 8MP + 2MP for the American model. It could have a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Motorola Edge Pstar is tipped to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with the X55 5G modem. It could have model number XT2153. The device might be offered in Black, Blue, and White color options. It is said to come with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The optics are rumored to be similar to the European Motorola Edge Berlin. However, the front could house a 16MP or 32MP selfie camera.

Coming to the Motorola Edge Kyoto, it could be the cheapest phone in the series. Not much information is available regarding this device. However, it is said to carry the same 108MP camera as the other two models. Further, it could have 8MP + 2MP shooters and a 32MP selfie camera.




