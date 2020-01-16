New leaks from Ice Universe give us everything we need to know about the cameras in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 devices. We recently saw one of his tweets providing basic overall information about the device’s cameras, but now we have every single detail that any Samsung fan or camera enthusiast would love.

S20：12MP+64MP+12MP

S20+：12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF

S20U：108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

According to the latest leak from Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 108MP S5KHM1 camera sensor as its main shooter. It will also include a 48MP IMX586, 1/2″, 0.8µm zoom camera and a 44MP S5KGH1, 1/1.26″, 0.7µm ultra-wide camera, plus an IMX518 Time of Flight sensor. The selfie camera on this device will be the 10MP IMX375, 1/3.2″, 1.22µm.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 would arrive with the same 12MP Sony IMX555, 1.8µm primary camera, a 64MP S5KGW zoom camera, and a 12MP S5K2LA ultra-wide camera. The Time of Flight sensor in the Galaxy S20+ will be an IMX516, while the Galaxy S20 will have to do without one, and these devices also share the same selfie camera as the Ultra variant.

Source GSM Arena