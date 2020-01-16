Author
Tags

New leaks from Ice Universe give us everything we need to know about the cameras in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 devices. We recently saw one of his tweets providing basic overall information about the device’s cameras, but now we have every single detail that any Samsung fan or camera enthusiast would love.

According to the latest leak from Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 108MP S5KHM1 camera sensor as its main shooter. It will also include a 48MP IMX586, 1/2″, 0.8µm zoom camera and a 44MP S5KGH1, 1/1.26″, 0.7µm ultra-wide camera, plus an IMX518 Time of Flight sensor. The selfie camera on this device will be the 10MP IMX375, 1/3.2″, 1.22µm.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 would arrive with the same 12MP Sony IMX555, 1.8µm primary camera, a 64MP S5KGW zoom camera, and a 12MP S5K2LA ultra-wide camera. The Time of Flight sensor in the Galaxy S20+ will be an IMX516, while the Galaxy S20 will have to do without one, and these devices also share the same selfie camera as the Ultra variant.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like

iPhone 12 could come with better 3D sensors and the power of a MacBook Pro

More rumors concerning the iPhone 12 lineup now include an improved TrueDepth sensor for Face ID and a new A14 chip with tons of power

More deals on Amazon.com, but this time on Samsung Galaxy devices

New Amazon deals include a wide variety of Samsung Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy S10 and S10+
5G

HUAWEI sold 240M smartphones in 2019, of which 6.9M were 5G

Company chairman Xu Zhijun revealed that HUAWEI has managed so sell 240 million smartphones in 2019, of which 6.9 million were 5G enabled.